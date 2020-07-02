Elizabeth Brown of Dothan was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During this term, Elizabeth was majoring in International Studies.
Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
