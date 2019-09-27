Safran Helicopter Engines USA donated a high-tech engine to the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark to be used for instruction.
The Arriel 1E2 engine is identical to those found in training aircraft at Fort Rucker, and is used in Airbus Helicopters models. The Arriel 1 features a simple design, centered on five modules for easy maintenance. It comprises a single-stage axial compressor, a single-stage centrifugal compressor, a two-stage gas generator turbine and a single-stage power turbine.
The Arriel is Safran’s best-selling engine and used Arriel 1E2 engines typically cost over $100,000.
Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation, defense and space markets.
The aviation college, an educational institution under the Enterprise State Community College System, has two-year programs in avionics, mechatronics, and airframe and powerplant technology.
Representatives from Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation, City of Enterprise officials and Safran officials attended a press conference on Friday to speak about the donation and how it will be used for education and training at the Ozark campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.