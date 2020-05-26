Enterprise High School principal Brent Harrison will resign to take a position in Saraland, superintendent Greg Faught confirmed Tuesday.
Attempts to reach Harrison, who succeeded Matt Rodgers as EHS principal in 2017, were unsuccessful.
“He’s a good guy, a great principal. I hate to lose him,” Faught said while on vacation in Florida. “But I think it’s going to be, based on what he told me, it’s going to be a better opportunity for him and his family.”
The superintendent had no details about the search for the next principal.
“The job has been posted,” Faught said. “When I get back on Thursday I’ll start looking through the candidates and see who has already applied and start lining up interviews and go from there.
“I doubt that I’ll be ready to recommend someone before the board meets (June 11). I really need to make sure I’m thorough and I do a good job. Once I’m comfortable with recommending someone, we’ll probably have an emergency meeting and we can handle that one afternoon.”
Harrison had served as assistant principal at EHS since 2011. He served one year as principal at Charles Henderson High School in Troy before returning to Enterprise in 2016.
Harrison, who has a master’s degree in education from the University of Montevallo, taught U.S. History from 2005 through 2011 at Enterprise High. He also served as a varsity football, varsity boys tennis and ninth grade boys basketball coach from 2005 to 2009.
“He told me Thursday after graduation,” Faught said. “We left the next day to go on vacation. He’ll be sorely missed. He’s a good guy, a great principal and I really wish him well.”
Saraland’s Superintendent is Aaron Milner, who left Enterprise City Schools as superintendent in June 2013 to take over at the Mobile County school system.
