Enterprise State Community College and Alabama Aviation College students will soon receive $571.25 in emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.
These dollars are intended to help students with the costs of technology, course materials, health care, child care and other essential college needs.
“It’s important for students to get these funds because so many were impacted during this pandemic,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “We will work as fast as possible to distribute these funds to our students to help them."
Students will receive the funds by mail or through direct deposit. To ensure that funds are correctly distributed, students are asked to login to their myESCC account and verify that all mailing and banking information is up to date.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law in March, provides colleges and universities emergency funds to be used by the institutions and distributed to their students. The amount provided to each college or university is based on the number of students eligible for federal Pell Grants during the most recent academic year.
ESCC will receive a total of $1.2 million dollars. Half of these funds will be distributed to eligible students who were enrolled at ESCC or AAC on March 16 and meet eligibility requirements.
According to federal regulations, an eligible student is one who was enrolled in a degree or certificate program in Spring 2020 on March 16, was taking at least one traditional course that was transitioned online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who is FAFSA-eligible as defined by the U.S. Department of Education. Dual enrollment, transient, and distance learning (only) students do not qualify.
The remainder of the $1.2 million will be used by the college to purchase technology needed for instructors and staff to continue to provide online instruction. Both Colleges transitioned to online learning on March 17.
“We are so appreciative to the legislators who approved this money,” Rodgers said. “These funds will go a long way to help our students.”
