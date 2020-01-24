New regulations set forth by the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration are being adopted by local school districts, whose bus drivers will be affected.
The new guidelines hold those with commercial driving licenses accountable to a broader degree by implementing a Clearinghouse, a registrar that records and notifies of driver infractions related to alcohol or drug use.
Schools have to update their policies to notify employees that their actions, including refusal to submit to a drug or alcohol test, positive drug or alcohol test results, and adulterated drug test results, will be reported to a federal database. If a CDL-holder holds more than one job, all employers will be notified of any action reported.
New guidelines also provide stricter requirements on employers to conduct random drug testing. Previously, the FMCSA had a minimum random drug-testing requirement of 25% of the average number of driver positions, and a minimum of 10% for random alcohol testing.
As of Jan. 1, the agency increased the minimum annual percentage rate for random drug testing to 50% of the average number of driver positions.
The tougher regulations should hold CDL-holders to a higher degree of accountability and spurn potential drug and alcohol use that could affect their ability to do their jobs.
