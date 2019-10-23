G.W. Long Elementary and High School went on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon after the Dale County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an alleged threat to harm a student by someone in the community.
The sheriff’s office was made aware of a possible threat mid-morning and notified the school.
After interviewing the suspect, Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said that no charges are anticipated.
“Anytime we get a threat like this, we lock down the campus and we investigate,” he said.
Dale County Schools added security on the campus during the day and kept the school on lockdown until the suspect was located.
“We waited until that situation was taken care of,” Superintendent Ben Baker said. “We were being very cautious because we live in a crazy world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.