Gracie Scarbrough of Troy receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Gracie Scarbrough of Troy will have help pursuing her dreams as a student at Auburn University, thanks to her selection as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.
Scarbrough is among 40 students being awarded scholarships from the Foundation this year. She will be a sophomore at Auburn this fall and is majoring in Agricultural Economics.
The news from the Foundation that she had received a scholarship turned her day around right away. “The call could not have come at a better time because I was having a bad day — not because anything bad happened, just because I was feeling kind of sorry for myself about ending my freshman year at Auburn at my house on my computer,” Scarbrough said.
A 2019 graduate of Charles Henderson High School, Scarbrough served as president of Student Government Association and editor of the Yearbook Publication. She was named Miss CHHS, earned letters in JV and Varsity Cheerleading and was a member of the Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Family, Career, Community Leaders of America, Interact and Art Guild.
Scarbrough said that she was grateful that the financial burden of her college education had been lessened. “I am one step closer to getting back to The Plains and getting back to the life I had started at Auburn University,” Scarbrough added.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
