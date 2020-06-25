dot generic education 2.JPG
Rose, Regina

Henry Beckett from Dothan was named to the spring 2019-20 president’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Beckett is majoring in Psychology, Premedical Studies.

