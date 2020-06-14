Ryan Hodgett of Dothan is one of 2,600 students who was named to Bradley University’s Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Hodgett is a political science major.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
