David (left) and Hayes Edwards pose for a photo inside of their home. The twin brothers both scored a perfect score of 36 on their ACT exams.

Houston Academy twins, David and Hayes Edwards, were recently named candidates in the US Presidential Scholars program.

The graduating seniors both earned perfect 36 ACT scores over the last year.

Both students are graduating seniors at Houston Academy and have been named two of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020.

Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities, according to a press statement. 

In April, 600 semifinalists will be chosen. Finalists will be selected in May. 

All scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for the National Recognition Program sponsored by the White House to receive the Presidential Scholars medallion. 

