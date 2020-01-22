All Houston County schools, apart from Webb Elementary, are getting 450 new Chromebooks for their computer labs.
The $173,170 expenditure was approved at the Houston County school board meeting Tuesday night after the motion was amended to include Houston County High School and carts requested at some of the schools.
“Ashford High School and Wicksburg High School will need these Chromebooks for testing, so I recommend we go ahead and make the adjustment,” Houston County Schools Superintendent David Sewell said.
Technology Director Bob Blalock recommended using some of the school district’s state-allotted Advancement in Technology Funds, a one-time appropriation from the Education Trust Fund, to divide evenly among the schools.
Schools administrators at the majority of schools decided they wanted to use the funds to purchase new computers in their respective computer labs. Webb Elementary has decided to use the funds for another project.
Houston County School officials have had many discussions about how to spend the $1.7 million the state awarded them, as it is unclear how much the school system will receive in the future, and other annual state funding is earmarked for operational costs.
Some of the money was used to help fund additional school resource officers for the Ashford Elementary and Rehobeth campuses.
Another approximately $350,000 was used to buy 450 Dell laptops for every teacher in the school system after the district’s servers were hacked prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.