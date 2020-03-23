Houston County Schools is giving away free grab 'n' go style lunches to children under 18 on Tuesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 26.
Ashford Elementary School, Cottonwood High School, and Rehobeth Elementary School will have employees handing out bagged lunches in the car line (south car line at Rehobeth) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Workers will be bringing bagged meals via school bus delivery to residents of other towns in Houston County at other locations during the same time period:
>>Columbia: Housing Authority apartments and connecting neighborhoods
>>Webb: Dollar General parking lot
>>Kinsey: Chevy Country and Kinsey Pavilion
>>Gordon: Gordon Town Hall
>>Ashford: Weeks Trailer Park and Rainbow Trailer Park
>>Cowarts: Breeze-In Mart
>>Cottonwood: Housing Authority apartments and connecting neighborhoods
>>Rehobeth: Magnolia Park, Paisleigh Park, Coggins Trailer Park, and Iris Court Mobile Home Park
>>Wicksburg: Beaver Creek Mobile Homes, Doc Road, Pine Acres, and Laurel Lane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.