Houston County Schools passed a $66.7 million budget Monday, which will help fund what officials say will be increased enrollment according to a snapshot of last week's numbers.
The budget includes an estimated $11.9 million from 2019 operating funds. The new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
The state recommends having a two-month operating balance at all times, and requires at least one.
Chief Financial Officer Kerry Bedsole said the 2020 budget includes $39.5 million in state revenues, $15.9 million from local funding and $6.88 million in federal monies.
She projected that the general fund will still have $11.3 million, a conservative estimate, to carry over into the 2021 school year.
Bedsole, who was not at the meeting, delivered the information via a recorded slideshow presentation.
In her presentation, she noted the system lost almost two state foundation units because of 27 less students counted in the state’s average daily membership in the 2019 FY compared to 2018 FY.
However, Superintendent David Sewell said the school’s current enrollment numbers are up nearly 50 students since the last ADM count. The state will report updated ADM numbers in October.
The system’s budget includes 472 professional teacher units, although only 403.9 are provided by the state.
Additionally, $2.88 million is budgeted for debt service.
In other action, the board:
>>Tabled discussion for Post Breach Response Cyber Security Program Development from ControlAltProtect for $12,800 a month for a two-year contract.
>>Approved Imagine Learning renewal for English as a second language learners for $7,875 annually for a three-year contract, discounted for a total amount of $23,675 over the course of the contract. Federal Programs Director Derrick Morris said the system is approaching 100 EL learners.
>>Approved purchase of an ice machine in the amount of $3,370 for Houston County High School.
>> Approved $13,000 for miscellaneous supplied for the dual enrollment welding program with Wallace Community College at the Houston County Career Academy
>>Approved a new fire alarm system with Harris Security Systems, Inc. for Webb Elementary School for $137,692.
