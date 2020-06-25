John Peterson of Enterprise has been selected to serve as a 2020 IMPACT Leader at Troy University.
IMPACT is the annual new student orientation program held each summer at the Troy Campus. As an IMPACT Leader, Peterson will help new students get acquainted with the University, register for classes and start their Troy experience off right.
