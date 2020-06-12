Jacksonville State University named nearly 900 students to the President's and Deans' Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester, including these area students: Madelyn Montgomery of Banks, Zatisha Starling of Eufaula, Khalitia Blocker of Dothan, Andrew Peterson of Dothan, Mekala Stewart of Kinsey, Flor Gordillo of Dothan, Madison Ruthig of Dothan, Destiny Moore of Ashford, John Lewis of Enterprise, Kierra Jacobs of Enterprise, and Craig Kinsey of Headland.

