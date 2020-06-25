Kelley receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Abbey Kelley, a 2020 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, has a big goal she wants to achieve over the next ten years. “I hope to have finished all of college and pursued my lifelong dream of becoming a cardiologist,” Kelley said. She’ll have help in this journey, thanks to her selection as one of 40 students awarded a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year. Kelley will attend Auburn University in the fall and major in biology.
“I almost cried,” she said of the news of her award. “I was so excited to get the call. This scholarship took a lot of worry away from me. I am no longer stressed about the burden of paying for college. I am so thankful to be a recipient.”
During high school, Kelley earned a 4.0 unweighted GPA and was named to the A Honor Roll. Active in campus organizations, she served as member of the Fellowship of Christian Students, member of the Praise Team, officer of the Student Government Association, treasurer of the Key Club, member of the Senior Beta Club and Junior Beta Club, member of Varsity Softball and Junior Varsity Softball, manager of Junior Varsity and Varsity Football, editor of Journalism, member of the Math Team and treasurer of the Prom Club. She also served as a delegate for HOBY, Pea River Youth Tour and A Girl’s Place.
Kelley expressed gratitude to the Foundation for her scholarship award. “Without the help of scholarships, college is not an option! Being a recipient means my college dreams can come true,” she said.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The Foundation has awarded 462 college scholarships since it was established in 2000. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school. This year’s round of awards includes students from 12 states and represents the largest class of scholarship recipients since the foundation was established.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the Foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. In keeping with COVID-19 large-event cancellations, the Foundation was unable to host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet where recipients are usually recognized. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the Foundation, now in its 20th year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date.
For more information, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org or you can find the Jimmy Rane Foundation on Facebook.
