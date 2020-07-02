dot generic education 2.JPG
Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia, had nearly 3,400 students earn bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester, including the following area students:

Riley Forrest of Donalsonville - BA in Theatre & Performance Studies.

Jordyn Holland of Hartford - BBA in Finance.

Aleksandar Zlatkovic of Dothan - BS in Political Science.

