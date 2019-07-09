Local Verizon Authorized Wireless retailers are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies between 1-4 p.m. on July, 21.
There are three stores in the area giving away up to 200 backpacks, filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more on a first-come, first-served basis. Two locations are in Dothan and one in Geneva County.
Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year, according to a press release.
This donation marks TCC’s seventh annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated over 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.