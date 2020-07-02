The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Pensacola Christian College during the 2020 spring semester: Esther Alvarez of Graceville, Lydia Grandstaff of Opp, Regan Messer of Dothan, and Kayti Nab of Enterprise.
Pensacola Christian College has an enrollment of over 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. Students named on the Dean’s List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.