Military spouses and children of active-duty service members stationed at Corvias installations, including Fort Rucker, may be eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Corvias Foundation.
Selected recipients of the military dependent student scholarship will each receive a four-year college scholarship of up to $50,000. The application process for this scholarship is set to close Feb. 14, 2020.
Additionally, Corvias Foundation will award the military spouse scholarship to 20 people who will each receive $5,000 that can be used for any need that may help the recipient complete a higher education degree. Applications for this scholarship will be due no later than May 8, 2020.
The Corvias Foundation, a private charity founded by John Picerne to support educational opportunities for military families, has given away more than $14 million in scholarships since 2006.
Individuals who are interested in applying can visit corviasfoundation.org/apply-now/ to review eligibility criteria and access the application.
