New Alabama State Department of Education regulations will widen the scope for high school credits students can earn with specific dual enrollment classes.
“Before, it was up to counselors, who would have to match different high school courses with dual enrollment courses,” Director of Houston County Career Academy Glen Maloy said at Houston County’s school board meeting on June 8. “Now, the state has sent us a list that ‘this counts for this’ and it takes a lot of the question out of what you can use.”
One noticeable change from Houston Career Academy’s credit-awarding policy is that English 101 and English 102 courses, two of the most popular dual-enrollment courses, can be taken separately.
“Before, you had to take both to count for one high school credit,” Maloy told the board. “Now, English 101 can be your 11th grade credit and English 102 can be your 12th grade credit. So, we want to open that up to give them the option to take it in their 11th grade year, or they can take both in their 12th grade year if they choose to do so.”
English 101 and 102 are some of the current English Language Arts offerings at Houston Career Academy that must be taken in succession.
American Literature I and II, English Literature I and II, and World Literature I and II are three sets of other written-composition post-secondary courses approved that can be taken in succession to satisfy high school requirements for two English credits as well.
The board unanimously approved the changes to the career academy’s dual enrollment agreement so that students can begin taking advantage of the new credit-awarding policies in the upcoming school year.
An exhaustive list of which college courses can be counted for which high school credits can be found here.
In September of 2018, the ALSDE added the following to the Alabama Administrative Code, Rule No. 290-3-1-.02: “Partial/full credit agreement shall be developed between the local boards of education and participating postsecondary institutions for courses that are excluded from SDE guidelines for assigning credit.”
Other action item, the board:
>> Approved $50,000 for textbook replacement.
>> Approved an agreement between Webb Elementary School and Dothan Pest Control for a contract for services in the amount of $300 per quarter for 12 months beginning in August.
>> Approved renewal of membership in Alabama Association of School Boards for $15,000.
>> Approved a resolution for the sale of Harmon School in the amount of $15,001.
>> Approved an agreement between Cottonwood High School and Redmon Pest Control in the amount of $200 per month.
