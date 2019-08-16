new brockton logo

New Brockton High and New Brockton Elementary schools are closed Friday after several high school students developed headaches, dizziness and nausea Thursday.

School officials posted the announcement, which Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth signed, on the New Brockton High Facebook page.

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said a few students were treated for the symptoms at local hospitals, where they discovered the students had high levels of carbon monoxide in their system. Brown said officials immediately checked the high school building for sources of carbon monoxide and again late Thursday night and discovered no sources.

Brown said officials will check the school system's buses this morning but noted the students affected rode different buses.

Brown said EMA and Coffee County Schools system official plan to release more information to the media later today.

