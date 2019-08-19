While New Brockton High School students returned to school Monday, the investigation into what made eight of them sick last week continues.
Eight students reported to Medical Center Enterprise Thursday complaining of headaches, nausea and dizziness. Tests revealed the students had elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their bodies, causing school officials to evacuate the gymnasium Thursday and close the school Friday.
The hospital released the students by Friday, a Coffee County Schools press release said.
Despite four different tests for carbon monoxide -- including one during the weekend -- officials have not identified the source on campus or on any buses, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said. Alabama Department of Public Health personnel will begin conducting interviews today with the affected students in an effort to identify what may be the source, he added.
Meanwhile ADPH officials are also investigating if the students' symptoms may be linked to some other type of illness or poisoning. Officials have tested the school for nine different types of gas that could produce the symptoms the students experienced, Brown said.
A call to New Brockton High School confirmed students had returned to class Monday. It was unknown if Thursday's incident had affected attendance.
