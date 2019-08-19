Alabama authorities have expanded their investigation into what made eight New Brockton High School students ill last week after authorities found no carbon monoxide in campus facilities.
Eight students reported to Medical Center Enterprise Thursday complaining of headaches, nausea, and dizziness. Tests revealed the students had elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their bodies, causing school officials to evacuate the gymnasium Thursday and close the school Friday.
Despite six different tests for carbon monoxide – including two Monday morning – officials did not detect carbon monoxide on campus or on school buses, a Coffee County Schools officials said Monday. Alabama Department of Public Health personnel began conducting interviews with the affected students Monday in an effort to identify what may be the source of their illnesses, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said.
Meanwhile ADPH officials are also investigating if the students' symptoms may be linked to some other type of illness or poisoning. Officials have tested the school for nine different types of gas that could produce the symptoms the students experienced, Brown said.
After the school passed the battery of tests, several law enforcement and healthcare authorities deemed New Brockton High School “safe,” and students returned to class Monday. Coffee County Board of Education president Brian McLeod said Monday afternoon that he had not received any reports of any new illnesses nor of high absenteeism rates at the school.
