Dale County officials and others dedicated the new elementary gym, weight room and locker rooms at G.W. Long School in Skipperville on Sunday.
The dedication marked the latest capital improvement project to be completed on Dale County school campuses in the last few years, and more projects are planned.
The elementary gym will also be used as a secondary varsity basketball practice facility.
