A threat of a shooting at Dothan Preparatory Academy Wednesday was determined “not credible” by investigators.
Dothan Police Lt. Mac Eggleston said two students were having a conversation when a third student overheard one say he was going to “shoot up the school.” The third student contacted his parents, who contacted the school.
The school was notified of the threat around noon Wednesday. Shortly after, school resource officers were made aware of the incident and contacted parents of the student who made the threat and verified the student had no access to guns.
SROs determined the student did not have a weapon in his possession at school and escorted him home where they found no weapons inside the residence.
No charges will be filed, but Principal Darius McKay said the student was not on campus on Thursday and the "student will be held accountable to the highest extent of the DCS Code of Conduct."
According to the 2019-2020 Code of Conduct, a "school-wide threat" is a Class III offense and a first-time violation warrants a 90-day stay in PASS Academy.
A second violation would warrant expulsion.
The school is preparing to release an official statement.
