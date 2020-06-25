dot generic education 2.JPG
Rose, Regina

Ozark native Grant Alan Meacham is among the 136 students at Auburn University’s James I. Harrison School of Pharmacy receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy degree in its graduating Class of 2020.

A formal commencement ceremony is planned for Aug. 1 at the Auburn Arena.

In addition to the 136 students receiving the Pharm.D. degree, four students received a Master of Science (M.S.) degree in pharmaceutical science and 10 others received Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in pharmaceutical science.

A 2012 graduate of Ariton High School, Meacham is the son of Ralph and Vicki Meacham, and husband to Avalon Meacham. Previously, he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Troy University in 2016.

Meacham has accepted a full-time pharmacist position in the central pharmacy at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.

