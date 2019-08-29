There was a heightened security presence on Wicksburg High School's campus today after a student allegedly made a shooting threat while at school.
Houston County Superintendent David Sewell said the student who allegedly made the threat had been identified and the case has been turned over to the Houston County Sherriff's Department to pursue an investigation.
"We had extra security on campus this morning, but it has not been verified there was a threat," he said. "The admins are still checking on it."
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, no incident related to the threat has occurred.
The Houston County Sherriff's Department has not been immediately available to comment on the status of the investigation.
Wicksburg High School students did attend school today, though it is unclear at this time if attendance was affected.
"As most probably have heard, there was a threat made at school today. It is believed to be a lot words but all precautions will be taken. There will be extra security so it will be even safer than it usually is," Wicksburg posted on their Facebook page Wednesday.
"We have an amazing group of teachers and we love our kids. We will do anything and everything to keep our kids safe. We are unable to answer any questions at this time. Thank you for your understanding."
Wicksburg called many parents Wednesday night to inform them of the threat made, but many parents said they never received a call.
