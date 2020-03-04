Across the Wiregrass Tuesday, there were a handful of local races on the ballot. Here are the some updated results, including some not available on election night. All results are unofficial until certified by local election officials:
» Barbour County:
Board of Education, Democratic ballot
District 3:
Jacqueline Davis - 23
Christine George - 128
District 4:
Greg Faulk - 9
Yolanda Govan -82
Johnnie Helms - 28
Jean Kennedy - 75
District 5:
Amy R. Glenn - 44
Ruby M. Jackson – 40
» Coffee County:
County Commission, Republican ballot:
District 2:
Joseph M. “Mike” Bailey – 446
Kim Ellis – 650
» Dale County:
County Commission, Republican ballot:
Commission Chairman:
Mark Blankenship – 3,677
Jeff Jordan – 3,620
District 2:
Donald O. Grantham – 768
Steve McKinnon – 651
» Geneva County:
Board of Education, Republican ballot:
District 2:
Jonathan Eubanks – 598
Kelli McAllister – 478
District 5:
Lisa Baine – 598
Timothy “Chuck” McKnight – 447
County Commission, Republican ballot:
District 4:
Wade Fulford – 812
Sandy Hammer – 761
» Henry County:
Board of Education, Republican ballot
District 2:
Eddie L. Chambers Sr. – 397
Tyrone Watson – 554
» Houston County:
Board of Education:
Superintendent:
David Sewell – 3,338
Brandy White – 4,714
District 2:
Scott Long – 742
Rickey Moore – 740
