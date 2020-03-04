Across the Wiregrass Tuesday, there were a handful of local races on the ballot. Here are the some updated results, including some not available on election night. All results are unofficial until certified by local election officials:

» Barbour County:

Board of Education, Democratic ballot

District 3:

Jacqueline Davis - 23

Christine George - 128

District 4:

Greg Faulk - 9

Yolanda Govan -82

Johnnie Helms - 28

Jean Kennedy - 75

District 5:

Amy R. Glenn - 44

Ruby M. Jackson – 40

» Coffee County:

County Commission, Republican ballot:

District 2:

Joseph M. “Mike” Bailey – 446

Kim Ellis – 650

» Dale County:

County Commission, Republican ballot:

Commission Chairman:

Mark Blankenship – 3,677

Jeff Jordan – 3,620

District 2:

Donald O. Grantham – 768

Steve McKinnon – 651

» Geneva County:

Board of Education, Republican ballot:

District 2:

Jonathan Eubanks – 598

Kelli McAllister – 478

District 5:

Lisa Baine – 598

Timothy “Chuck” McKnight – 447

County Commission, Republican ballot:

District 4:

Wade Fulford – 812

Sandy Hammer – 761

» Henry County:

Board of Education, Republican ballot

District 2:

Eddie L. Chambers Sr. – 397

Tyrone Watson – 554

» Houston County:

Board of Education:

Superintendent:

David Sewell – 3,338

Brandy White – 4,714

District 2:

Scott Long – 742

Rickey Moore – 740

