Dothan’s HAZMAT response unit joined local emergency personnel to respond to a gas leak at Houston County High School in Columbia.
A valve was accidentally broken off a propane gas tank during routine maintenance on Tuesday, resulting in an unstoppable leak, according to Houston County School Superintendent David Sewell.
A group of students were at the school, but not located near the leak. The rest of the student body was not at the school due to fall break. There have been no injuries, the superintendent said.
Sewell indicated that there was a tremendous amount of pressure escaped from the tank, but there was nothing the maintenance crew could do but allow it to “bleed dry.”
Propane is a flammable liquefied gas that can be easily ignited when built up in an enclosed space.
