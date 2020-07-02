dot generic education 2.JPG
Rose, Regina

Rachel Summerlin of Dothan has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Recommended for you

Load comments