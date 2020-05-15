Olivia Eldridge, the 2016 Slocomb High School valedictorian, recently accepted a full-scholarship offer to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall.
On National Signing Day, Eldridge turned down offers from three other colleges. She chose to pursue a PhD in Chemistry at Vanderbilt while doing research.
Eldridge recently graduated from Montevallo University, where she earned her a bachelor’s degree in chemistry while interning as a research student at Harvard Medical School.
