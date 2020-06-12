The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the area graduates were:

Davis Adams of Headland who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Shayla Allen of Luverne who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Kelsey Barkley of Dothan who received a Master of Arts.

Mallory Beauchamp of Sneads, FL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Hunter Blackmon of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science.

Anna Bowers of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Social Work.

William Bridges of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Brantley Bruner of Headland who received a Master of Social Work.

Timothy Brusuelas of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Ragan Collins of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Ana Constantine of Ozark who received a Master of Accountancy.

Emily Craven of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

William Cutts of Chancellor who received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.

Jackson Dean of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Christian Delacruz of Ozark who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Marcelino Diaz of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Caroline Dozier of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.

Aniyia Elder of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Arianna Elkins of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Leslie Ethridge of New Brockton who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Daniya Foster of Luverne who received a Master of Science.

Alicia Gallo of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Morgan Giles of Fort Gaines, GA, who received a Master of Science.

Brooklyn Gillis of Kinston who received a Bachelor of Science.

Jenna Gliedt of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Sasha Godfrey of Daleville who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Rachel Godwin of Newton who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Sydney Golden of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Mark Goodson of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Samantha Green of Ozark who received a Bachelor of Science.

Adam Grice of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science.

Alexandria Griffin of Ashford who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Caroline Hataway of Kinston who received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Colby Hatcher of Slocomb who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Harrison Holmes of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Alexandria Jackson of Troy who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Jasmine Jackson of Eufaula who received a Master of Science.

Jacob Jerrell of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Cassandra Johnson of Luverne who received a Master of Social Work.

James Johnson of Dothan who received a Master of Business Administration.

Allyson Jones of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Jessica Jones of Cottonwood who received a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Parker Jones of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Isaiah Kearse of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Peyton King of Midland City who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Dallas Lachance of Hartford who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Teylor Lavin of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.

Mary Mahle of Enterprise who received a Master of Social Work.

Victoria Mathis of Newton who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

G'mia Mcglown of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.

Wesley McMillan of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Mallory Monahan of Dothan who received an Educational Specialist degree.

Zachary Mugler of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Mary Petranka of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences and a Master of Arts.

Jared Ray of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Webster Reyner of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Richard Rose of Eufaula who received a Master of Social Work.

Gabrielle Santora of Slocomb who received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Samuel Sheffield of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Matthew Shumate of Columbia who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Erica Simmer of Coffee Springs who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Jordan Sims of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.

Brittany Smith of Dothan who received an Educational Specialist degree.

Caroline Smith of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Jonathan Smith of Dothan who received a Master of Arts.

Sara Smith of Clayton who received a Master of Accountancy.

Sydney Smith of Dothan who received a Master of Public Health.

Katherine Spurlock of Clayton who received a Bachelor of Science.

Bennett Stansell of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

Hannah Stone of Dothan who received a Master of Arts.

Shaina Suzor of Banks who received a Master of Social Work.

Eva Swails of Dothan who received a Master of Science.

Matthew Thomas of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Elizabeth Todd of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Brent Vallor of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Dawn Ward of Abbeville who received a Master of Arts.

Juanita Ward of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Abbigail Wester-Johnson of Grand Ridge, FL, who received a Bachelor of Arts.

David Wever of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Jackson Wewers of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Peter Whitehurst of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.

Christine Williams of Rehobeth who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Diamond Williams of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Christopher Williamson of Daleville who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Gabriel Wills of Abbeville who received a Bachelor of Arts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments