The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the area graduates were:
Davis Adams of Headland who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Shayla Allen of Luverne who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Kelsey Barkley of Dothan who received a Master of Arts.
Mallory Beauchamp of Sneads, FL, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Hunter Blackmon of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science.
Anna Bowers of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Social Work.
William Bridges of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Brantley Bruner of Headland who received a Master of Social Work.
Timothy Brusuelas of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Ragan Collins of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Ana Constantine of Ozark who received a Master of Accountancy.
Emily Craven of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
William Cutts of Chancellor who received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.
Jackson Dean of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Christian Delacruz of Ozark who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Marcelino Diaz of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Caroline Dozier of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.
Aniyia Elder of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Arianna Elkins of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Leslie Ethridge of New Brockton who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Daniya Foster of Luverne who received a Master of Science.
Alicia Gallo of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Morgan Giles of Fort Gaines, GA, who received a Master of Science.
Brooklyn Gillis of Kinston who received a Bachelor of Science.
Jenna Gliedt of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Sasha Godfrey of Daleville who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Rachel Godwin of Newton who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sydney Golden of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Mark Goodson of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Samantha Green of Ozark who received a Bachelor of Science.
Adam Grice of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science.
Alexandria Griffin of Ashford who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Caroline Hataway of Kinston who received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Colby Hatcher of Slocomb who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Harrison Holmes of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Alexandria Jackson of Troy who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Jasmine Jackson of Eufaula who received a Master of Science.
Jacob Jerrell of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Cassandra Johnson of Luverne who received a Master of Social Work.
James Johnson of Dothan who received a Master of Business Administration.
Allyson Jones of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Jessica Jones of Cottonwood who received a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
Parker Jones of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Isaiah Kearse of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Peyton King of Midland City who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Dallas Lachance of Hartford who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Teylor Lavin of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.
Mary Mahle of Enterprise who received a Master of Social Work.
Victoria Mathis of Newton who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
G'mia Mcglown of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.
Wesley McMillan of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Mallory Monahan of Dothan who received an Educational Specialist degree.
Zachary Mugler of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Mary Petranka of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences and a Master of Arts.
Jared Ray of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Webster Reyner of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Richard Rose of Eufaula who received a Master of Social Work.
Gabrielle Santora of Slocomb who received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Samuel Sheffield of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Matthew Shumate of Columbia who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Erica Simmer of Coffee Springs who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Jordan Sims of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.
Brittany Smith of Dothan who received an Educational Specialist degree.
Caroline Smith of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Jonathan Smith of Dothan who received a Master of Arts.
Sara Smith of Clayton who received a Master of Accountancy.
Sydney Smith of Dothan who received a Master of Public Health.
Katherine Spurlock of Clayton who received a Bachelor of Science.
Bennett Stansell of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
Hannah Stone of Dothan who received a Master of Arts.
Shaina Suzor of Banks who received a Master of Social Work.
Eva Swails of Dothan who received a Master of Science.
Matthew Thomas of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Elizabeth Todd of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Brent Vallor of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Dawn Ward of Abbeville who received a Master of Arts.
Juanita Ward of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Abbigail Wester-Johnson of Grand Ridge, FL, who received a Bachelor of Arts.
David Wever of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Jackson Wewers of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Peter Whitehurst of Dothan who received a Bachelor of Science.
Christine Williams of Rehobeth who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Diamond Williams of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts.
Christopher Williamson of Daleville who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Gabriel Wills of Abbeville who received a Bachelor of Arts.
