Among the top priorities for the Alabama Department of Education this legislative session are literacy programs, math scores, and mental health, according to State Superintendent Eric Mackey.
Mackey, who spoke at a Dothan Rotary Club meeting on Monday, said the department is requesting additional funding from this year’s education budget to bring back regional reading coaches -- a staple of the 1998 Alabama Reading Initiative that disintegrated during the Great Recession -- to help students meet literacy requirements. Gov. Kay Ivey, he said, seemed favorable to the plan.
The department plans to staff 72 specialists around the state. The bottom 5% of schools (53) will have a full-time reading coach, while other schools will be assigned regional coaches who meet on a monthly or quarterly basis, depending on need.
“We are focusing on where the need is the greatest in an effort to raise the whole state up,” he said.
Mackey told legislators at a budget hearing in January that the department plans to spend about $50 million toward literacy, including $10 million to hire specialists and $21 million toward one-time training for kindergarten to 3rd-grade teachers.
Last year, the legislature passed the Alabama Literacy Act, requiring that third-graders starting in the 2021-22 school year read on grade-level or risk being held back.
He noted that math scores are, and have essentially always been, a concern for Alabama, but that buckling down on basic math skills was not the solution.
A Rotarian at the meeting asked if teachers unwilling to teach subjects was the reason for math scores that steadily fell behind the national mean. Mackey said there is a problem of recruiting math teachers, along with all teachers, to teach in Alabama schools due in part to wage competition from surrounding states.
He said 30% of Alabama classrooms -- a rate that varies by region -– do not have a qualified teacher teaching the subject, meaning the teachers in the classroom do not have their teaching credential in the class’ subject.
The department is seeking around $7 million more in its budget for math education.
Efforts to address student mental health might have to be creative as there are simply not enough mental health therapists, or counselors, available in the state of Alabama, Mackey said. He referenced a school in Walker County – Sumiton – that created a trauma-informed classroom through a community partnership with a child psychologist.
Students are sent to a room that has tents, books, and small trampolines when they are acting out in the classroom. In lieu of punishment, they are allowed to have alone time, to get out energy, or to talk to a professional about the root of their behavior.
Mackey said the school has seen “great success” with the initiative and pointed to the model as the kind of partnerships schools will have to have to tackle societal problems.
“The schools can’t do it all on their own,” Mackey said.
The superintendent is seeking a total of $7.7 million (with $1 million from the Alabama Department of Mental Health) to hire service coordinators to help students with mental health issues.
Before visiting the Dothan Rotary Club, Mackey visited Dothan Technology Center and other schools with Dothan City School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards, and noted last year’s visit to the Houston County Career Academy.
He discussed trying to achieve equity in career technical programs while pointing out a disparity across different school systems across the state. Some districts have as little as three career tech programs while some have as many as 40.
Some districts are shutting down programs because of a lack of funding or an inability to retain instructors for those programs.
“So my responsibility is to make sure (public school students are) getting excellent opportunities no matter where they live in the state,” Mackey said. “That’s one of the most difficult challenges we face.”
In total, the Alabama Department of Education will seek a $300 million boost to its budget in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
