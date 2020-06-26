Victoria Asodi of Ozark was among a select group of outstanding spring 2020 Dean’s List at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.
The Dean’s List includes full-time students registered for 12 or more credits who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester.
