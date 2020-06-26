Marron Shipman, a sophomore child life major, and Ben Turner, a senior psychology major, both of Dothan, were among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester.
The dean's list is published each semester honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
