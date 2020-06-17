Kennesaw State University recently named Riley Forrest of Donalsonville and Kevin Burnside of Troy to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2020 semester.
To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.