Dothan City Schools is launching its pilot Summer Food Bus program, which is will provide free meals to children four days a week.

The program will officially begin serving meals on June 15 at eight locations around Dothan, including Denton Apartments and Stringer Street A.M.E. Church. All children 18 and under are able to receive a free breakfast and lunch per day per child Monday through Wednesday and two meals per child on Thursdays.

Children do not have to be registered with Dothan City Schools to receive a free meal.

The program will run throughout the summer, excluding school holidays.

Through a partnership with the Wiregrass Foundation, an estimated 700 additional children will be fed through the program.

