Three area officials have been removed from their positions due to social media comments regarding protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's Death.
On Thursday, Dale County's Emergency Management Agency Director Jonathon Kurt McDaniel was suspended due to memes he posted to his Facebook profile over the last week, confirmed by WTVY.
His most recent post reads, "I Hope all of the Looters are stealing condoms so we don’t have another generation of idiots."
Another post showed an image of a crop duster with overlaying text: "Riot control. Fill these with pepperspray."
A third post read: "Bet they don’t burn down any welfare offices."
Troy University suspended its campus police chief after being made aware of “inflammatory” comments he made on his personal Facebook account regarding George Floyd’s death.
Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. released a statement on behalf of the university on Thursday confirming Police Chief John McCall was suspended from employment effective immediately and an internal investigation is underway.
In one lengthy Facebook comment, McCall said: “People die in police custody all from time to time. Did the officer make a mistake? Yes. Does he regret it? Yes. Was he intentionally trying to kill George Floyd I don’t think so. Did George Floyd plan any role in his own death? ABSOLUTELY!
“He fought with the police who were trying to make a lawful arrest. Don’t fight with the police and fight in the courtroom. That’s what the system is for. Let’s look back and review. If Floyd complies and doesn’t fight with the police is he still alive today? YES.
“An officer made a mistake trying to restrain a violent man. Officers do what it takes to go home to their families. I don’t think it was intentional. Antifa and opportunist are turning this tragedy away from the real narrative and trying to blame the president which is so wrong.”
Hawkins said in his statement that McCall’s statements do not reflect the values of Troy University.
“Troy University strongly condemns the inflammatory comments made recently on social media by Troy University Chief of Police John McCall,” Hawkins said. “We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets out black citizens.
“Troy University has been guided by the philosophy that understanding leads to appreciation. Understanding starts with listening. We hear the voices of our students and the voices of all people who are calling for change. We are committed to a campus culture and policies that ensure all people feel supported and safe.”
Earlier in the week, Dothan High School football team's offensive coordinator Tim Gillespie was removed from his coach position. In a special called meeting Friday, the Dothan City School Board voted to not renew Gillespie's contract for the upcoming school year.
One of the Gillespie posts read: “I just heard that no work boots, or garden implements, nor any other work related items have been stolen during the looting. Seems all the library books and the employment offices are untouched as well.”
The second post read: “Want to clear out all the crowds rioting? Tell them another stimulus check is coming tomorrow. They will run home like their hair is on fire and their asses is catching.”
A third post read: “Ok got to say it, if you answer to help solve social injustice is to burn, loot and vandalize, your a special kind of stupid. George Floyd was a tragic murder. But the police that are letting people destroy, burn and loot are wrong also. These people are not protesters. They are criminals. Tear gas them, rubber bullet them, spray them with chemical water and blister their butts. But its time we 1. Took care of social injustice by putting George Floyd’s murderer in an electric chair. 2. Start doing what ever it takes to stop the attitude of people who loot, burn and take part in mob mentality. These are the people that actually need a knee in their neck.”
