Troy University has recognized the students who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019-20 academic year.

The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, teaching sites outside Alabama and online.

Students from the Dothan area who graduated are:

» Kaderricka Adams of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Shelby Anderson of Clopton with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Hannah Ballard of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Erin Baum of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Tyler Bean of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Abby Beard of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Davis Black of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Dylan Blankenship of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Savanna Brackin of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Wendy Bradley-Taylor of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Lakisha Burks of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Anthony Butler of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Elizabeth Canalejo of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Ashley Carr of Newville with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Tanishia Carter of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Jordan Childers of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Cory Chisholm of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Amber Clark of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Dean Clark of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Sidra Coleman of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Vic Daniels of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Chandler Davis of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Kathryn Ernest of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Robert Evans of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Ryann Firestine of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Michelle Griggs of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» April Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Kaitlin Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Tanner Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Terah Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Melody Harrison of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Anna-Brooke Harrison-Hall of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Kimberly Hart of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Pamela Henderson of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Peyton Henderson of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Haley Herring of Headland with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Daniel Holder of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Ethan Holland of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Devante Holston of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Jimmy Huynh of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Shyann Jackson of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Joshua Jordan of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Wyatt Judy of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Hana Kilgus of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Joseph Kitts of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Thuy Le of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.

» Madison Lee of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Pamela Lopez of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Joshua Maddox of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Gabrielle Marcum of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Daniel Martin of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

» Evan Martin of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Kneosha McGlon of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Meredyth McKinnon of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Jacob McNeil of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Carly Miller of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Nathan Miller of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Wyndell Mims of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Melissa Minotti of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Savannah Moore of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Zachary Moore of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Danielle Murry of Newville with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Anne Nguyen of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Brittney Nidiffer of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Catlin O’Hearn of Columbia with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Joshua Onadeko of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Ashley Outlaw of Dothan with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Landon Overby of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» James Peirson of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Ashley Peters of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Tyler Redick of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Nicholas Reeves of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Alex Reynolds of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Perez Reynolds of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Cheyenne Sapp of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Joshua Sherman of Dothan with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Brenda Simechak of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Austin Smith of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Dayjha Smith of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Marlena Smith of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Ryley Snell of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

» Shellie Strickland of Kinsey with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Jacob Suggs of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Mikaela Sullivan of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Kenny Thweatt of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Dana Toub of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Natalie Townsend of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

» Troy Watts of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Elizabeth Wells of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.

» Raeven Whatley of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

» Jack Wood of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

