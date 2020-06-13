Troy University has recognized the students who completed the requirements for graduation during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019-20 academic year.
The spring semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, teaching sites outside Alabama and online.
Students from the Dothan area who graduated are:
» Kaderricka Adams of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Shelby Anderson of Clopton with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Hannah Ballard of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Erin Baum of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Tyler Bean of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Abby Beard of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Davis Black of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Dylan Blankenship of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Savanna Brackin of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Wendy Bradley-Taylor of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Lakisha Burks of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Anthony Butler of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Elizabeth Canalejo of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Ashley Carr of Newville with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Tanishia Carter of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Jordan Childers of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Cory Chisholm of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Amber Clark of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Dean Clark of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Sidra Coleman of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Vic Daniels of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Chandler Davis of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Kathryn Ernest of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Robert Evans of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Ryann Firestine of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Michelle Griggs of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» April Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Kaitlin Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Tanner Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Terah Harris of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Melody Harrison of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Anna-Brooke Harrison-Hall of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Kimberly Hart of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Pamela Henderson of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Peyton Henderson of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Haley Herring of Headland with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Daniel Holder of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Ethan Holland of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Devante Holston of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Jimmy Huynh of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Shyann Jackson of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Joshua Jordan of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Wyatt Judy of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Hana Kilgus of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Joseph Kitts of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Thuy Le of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Education.
» Madison Lee of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Pamela Lopez of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Joshua Maddox of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Gabrielle Marcum of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Daniel Martin of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.
» Evan Martin of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Kneosha McGlon of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Meredyth McKinnon of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Jacob McNeil of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Carly Miller of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Nathan Miller of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Wyndell Mims of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Melissa Minotti of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Savannah Moore of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Zachary Moore of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Danielle Murry of Newville with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Anne Nguyen of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Brittney Nidiffer of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Catlin O’Hearn of Columbia with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Joshua Onadeko of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Ashley Outlaw of Dothan with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Landon Overby of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» James Peirson of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Ashley Peters of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Tyler Redick of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Nicholas Reeves of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Alex Reynolds of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Perez Reynolds of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Cheyenne Sapp of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Joshua Sherman of Dothan with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Brenda Simechak of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Austin Smith of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Dayjha Smith of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Marlena Smith of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Ryley Snell of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
» Shellie Strickland of Kinsey with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Jacob Suggs of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Mikaela Sullivan of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Kenny Thweatt of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Dana Toub of Ozark with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Natalie Townsend of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Education.
» Troy Watts of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Elizabeth Wells of Headland with an undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business.
» Raeven Whatley of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
» Jack Wood of Dothan with an undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.
