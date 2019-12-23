Farmhouse.jpg

Troy's FarmHouse fraternity was recently named the Alabama Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Top Contributor of 2019 after $19,500 contribution

Troy’s FarmHouse fraternity chapter sold buckets and buckets of crustaceans at its recent crawfish boil.

The annual fundraising event along with its Coffee House event – a singing and baking competition – raised $19,500 for the Alabama chapter or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, earning FarmHouse the distinction of the chapter’s top contributor of 2019.

“My goal was to fundraise more money than we have before in a year's span,” philanthropy chair Jacob Hurdle said. “I am grateful and proud of being in a brotherhood of so many guys that care about giving back.”

The fraternity sold nearly 600 tickets for the boil.

The fraternity will have another Crawfish Boil in mid-April.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society funds cancer research and provides support to children and families during treatment and after treatment.

