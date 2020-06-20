Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Area students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
Alyssa Allen of Ozark, Ajah Anderson of Dothan, Thomas Andress of Dothan, Erin Baum of Dothan, Madison Bean of Dothan, Avery Beasley of Ozark, Christian Bens of Dothan, Davis Black of Dothan, Sheldon Bloom of Headland, Meagan Bonin of Ozark, Michael Breckenridge of Dothan, Hayle Brown of Dothan, Gabrielle Burns of Dothan, Mana Butterworth of Ozark, Justin Byrd of Ozark, Jordan Childers of Ozark, Kyla Clifton of Headland, Haley Coffey of Dothan, Eric Collier of Dothan, Catherine Davis of Dothan, Chandler Davis of Dothan, Grayson Davis of Dothan, Emily Davis of Newville, Joshua Dawsey of Dothan, Drake Dombroski of Dothan, Kaylee Dozier of Dothan, Amber Dye of Headland, Allison Estes of Dothan, Affi Fedy of Dothan, Ryann Firestine of Dothan, Alexandra Folkes of Headland, Dalton German of Dothan, Hamza Ghori of Dothan, Kimberley Guiler of Dothan, Mary Kelley Hall of Abbeville, Jayla Hall of Dothan, Hannah Hart of Dothan, Peyton Henderson of Dothan, Jonathan Hill of Dothan, Darla Hunt of Ozark, Thomas Jacobs of Dothan, Vyterra Jones of Dothan, Joshua Jordan of Dothan, Wyatt Judy of Dothan, Caleb Kemper of Dothan, Camryn Key of Dothan, Anna Lafiore of Dothan, Lauren Lawrence of Dothan, Cassandra Lewis of Dothan, Daniel Martin of Dothan, Alexandra Mashburn of Ozark, Sarah Mayson of Dothan, Landon McCardle of Dothan, Megan McCroan of Ozark, Kneosha McGlon of Dothan, Charles McKissack of Dothan, Tyler Meggs of Dothan, Dylan Merritt of Dothan, Addison Mims of Dothan, Cortney Moore of Abbeville, Jackson Mordecai of Dothan, Teresa Morgan of Newville, Tara Morris of Ozark, Emily Neumann of Newville, Landon Overby of Dothan, Ashley Peters of Dothan, Madison Phipps of Ozark, Allison Rucker of Headland, Katie Schaefer of Dothan, Kaylee Singletary of Headland, Sidney Smith of Ozark, Zachary Smith of Dothan, Matthew Spivey of Ozark, Richard Stern of Dothan, Jonathan Strickland of Dothan, Shellie Strickland of Kinsey, Thomas Swim of Dothan, Daniel Temples of Dothan, Andrew Thomas of Dothan, Gabriela Tinker of Kinsey, Emilee Tolleson of Dothan, Kylie Toscano of Dothan, Leah Trammell of Dothan, Zephan Vickery of Taylor, Kemeya Walker of Dothan, Talor Waymon of Headland, Peyton Whigham of Dothan, Emily Willeford of Dothan, Madison Williams of Dothan, Jada Williams of Headland, Katlyn Yates of Dothan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.