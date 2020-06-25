Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
The following area students were named to the Provost's List:
Jarrett Carter of Headland, Vic Daniels of Dothan, Hannah Dasinger of Dothan, Dylan Dukes of Dothan, Lauren Duncan of Dothan, James Echols of Taylor, Kezwann Edwards of Dothan, Amy Elliott of Dothan, Garrett Gentry of Dothan, Rebecca Hagerty of Dothan, Melody Harrison of Dothan, Yazmin Hernandez of Ozark, Marsha Hilton-Sager of Headland, Hillary Hudson of Rehobeth, Jayla Johnson of Dothan, Kelsey Jone of Dothan, Savannah Jones of Headland, Nathan Miller of Dothan, Chassity Mills of Ozark, Ambrea Mixon of Dothan, Taylor Money of Columbia, Tyler Moyd of Ozark, Ashley Peacock of Dothan, Mary Phillips of Ozark, Chiquita Rodgers of Headland, Demorea Stevenson of Headland, Tiffinee Taylor of Ozark, Amanda Tedder of Dothan, Haley Vaught of Headland, Danyele Wright of Ozark, William Baker of Dothan, Christopher Carmichael of Dothan, Elizabeth Canalejo of Ozark, Kayla Roposh of Dothan, River Houck of Ozark, Carlee Hughes of Ozark, Savanna Brackin of Dothan, Sara Hauser of Ozark, James Anderson of Headland, Matthew Barron of Abbeville, Taylor Bodiford of Dothan, Carley Broyles of Headland, William Bruner of Headland, Abigail Coaker of Ozark, Sydney Daughtry of Headland, Emily Downs of Abbeville, Austin Esch of Dothan, Christopher Foss of Ozark, Kaylee Fundum of Dothan, Patricia Gordon of Dothan, Bailey Henning of Newville, Sara Hudson of Clopton, Emma Ingram of Columbia, Zachary Jackson of Dothan, Amber Johanson of Dothan, Laney Lambert of Dothan, Hannah Grayson Lee of Dothan, Nicole Margeson of Dothan, Carly Miller of Dothan, Mary-Scott Milner of Dothan, Wyatt Monday of Dothan, Anna Nguyen of Dothan, Maci Olive of Dothan, Joshua Onadeko of Dothan, Jalyn Powell of Dothan, Scarlett Richards of Dothan, Ivory Russell of Ozark, Cheyenne Sapp of Headland, Savannah Sapp of Troy, Shaquilla Sewell of Abbeville, Sara Sheffield of Dothan, Hannah Shiver of Dothan, Katelynn Sketoe of Dothan, Emiley Stevens of Ozark, Makaela Streeter of Ozark, Morgan Thomas of Ozark, Hunter Thompson of Dothan, Mallory Woodall of Dothan, Megan Geranzani of Dothan, Georgia Clark of Dothan, Peyton Bradley of Dothan, Lady Calderon Fuentes of Dothan, Betsy Dubose of Dothan, Alexander Hill of Ozark, Ashley Simmons of Dothan, Kayla Green of Ozark, Chandler Whitmore of Dothan, Sydney Cobb of Dothan
