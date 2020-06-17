Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
• Andrii Rutnytskyi of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
• Bihai Xu of Troy with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business
• Bradly Crenshaw of Ariton with a graduate degree from the College of Education
• Christina Marcotte of Opp with a graduate degree from the College of Education
• Clarissa Tomlin of Ozark with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
• Elizabeth Crawley of Brantley with a graduate degree from the College of Education
• Hao Yuan of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences
• Jacqueline Daniels of Youngstown with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
• John Garrett of Marianna with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
• Kacey Sasser of Brantley with a graduate degree from the College of Education
• Leandro Froes of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences
• Rachael Rowe of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
Sita Andey of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences
• Susan Wagner of Enterprise with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services
• Thi Vu of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Education
• Yorick Hessing of Ozark with a graduate degree from the College of Health & Human Services
• Yuying Zeng of Troy with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.