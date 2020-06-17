Troy logo

Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 4 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

• Andrii Rutnytskyi of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

• Bihai Xu of Troy with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business

• Bradly Crenshaw of Ariton with a graduate degree from the College of Education

• Christina Marcotte of Opp with a graduate degree from the College of Education

• Clarissa Tomlin of Ozark with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

• Elizabeth Crawley of Brantley with a graduate degree from the College of Education

• Hao Yuan of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences

• Jacqueline Daniels of Youngstown with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

• John Garrett of Marianna with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

• Kacey Sasser of Brantley with a graduate degree from the College of Education

• Leandro Froes of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences

• Rachael Rowe of Dothan with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

Sita Andey of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences

• Susan Wagner of Enterprise with a graduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services

• Thi Vu of Troy with a graduate degree from the College of Education

• Yorick Hessing of Ozark with a graduate degree from the College of Health & Human Services

• Yuying Zeng of Troy with a graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business

