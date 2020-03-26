Troy University officials told news outlets on Wednesday two university members were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
A female student from Monroe County who had been to Spring break self-reported a positive result for the virus. A faculty member from Montgomery County has also tested positive.
After returning from Spring break, the student returned to off-campus housing in the city of Troy from March 16-17, according to Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves. By that time, Troy’s campus was not conducting in-person classes. Reeves did not have information about how the student could have contracted the virus.
“Neither individual has been on campus or in contact with students, faculty, or staff since the start of Spring break, which was March 9-13. However, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to inform the campus community,” officials stated in a press release. “We have been in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health about both cases, and the ADPH will investigate and contact any individuals who may be at risk of exposure to the virus.”
The Troy University student is experiencing mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. The unidentified faculty member is experiencing moderate symptoms, but still teaching classes remotely, according to Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Both people are in self-quarantine at this time.
About 430 students are still living on the Troy campus for the time being, while student activities have been shut down and many departmental offices are closed to reduce one to one contact, Reeves said. Others are working on a “modified work schedule” or working remotely.
Resident Assistants who remain stationed at dormitories are monitoring students and discouraging gatherings while dining facilities, including the main dining hall, are providing only to-go meals.
Remote instruction is going well, and instructors are “well-positioned” to continue online instruction for a longer period of time, if necessary, offiials said. Previously, the target opening for the university was Tuesday, April 7, but the current situation may need to change that date due to a “rapidly changing environment.”
Officials are preparing a formal announcement to announce plans regarding spring commencement.
All news the university puts out regarding changes due to the coronavirus can be found at troy.edu/coronavirus.
