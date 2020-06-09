Troy University fired its main campus police chief after “inflammatory” comments he made on social media last week.
Chief John McCall wrote about how George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed after a white police officer used his knee to pin him down by his neck for almost nine minutes, played a part in his own untimely death.
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who restrained Floyd with his knee, is now charged with second-degree murder.
In a statement addressed to the “Trojan family” on Monday afternoon, Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. announced an internal investigation launched last week has concluded with the chief’s termination.
“After a thorough investigation, Troy University has terminated the employment of John McCall as chief of its police department,” Hawkins said. “His comments on social media about the tragic death of George Floyd do not reflect the values of Troy University, and we are no longer confident in his ability to serve our students, faculty, and staff.
“Over the last few days, we have heard from many of you who have expressed hurt, anger, and deep concern. Your voices have been heard and shared with the investigating committee. TROY is committed to being part of the national conversation about racism, and our Dean of Students will be leading listening sessions with campus police, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders. Our goal is to hear how University Police can best serve our campuses and ensure that their practices align with our values.
“At TROY, every member of the Trojan Family is valued, respected, and supported. This culture of caring requires listening to one another, and making changes when needed. Thank you for being a part of this family.”
Troy University suspended its campus police chief on Thursday after being made aware of “inflammatory” comments he made on his personal Facebook account regarding Floyd’s death.
In a lengthy Facebook comment, McCall said: “People die in police custody all from time to time. Did the officer make a mistake? Yes. Does he regret it? Yes. Was he intentionally trying to kill George Floyd I don’t think so. Did George Floyd plan any role in his own death? ABSOLUTELY!
“He fought with the police who were trying to make a lawful arrest. Don’t fight with the police and fight in the courtroom. That’s what the system is for. Let’s look back and review. If Floyd complies and doesn’t fight with the police is he still alive today? YES.
“An officer made a mistake trying to restrain a violent man. Officers do what it takes to go home to their families. I don’t think it was intentional. Antifa and opportunist are turning this tragedy away from the real narrative and trying to blame the president, which is so wrong.”
Hawkins criticized McCall’s statements on Thursday and announced his suspension.
“Troy University strongly condemns the inflammatory comments made recently on social media by Troy University Chief of Police John McCall,” Hawkins said. “We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets out black citizens.
“Troy University has been guided by the philosophy that understanding leads to appreciation. Understanding starts with listening. We hear the voices of our students and the voices of all people who are calling for change. We are committed to a campus culture and policies that ensure all people feel supported and safe.”
