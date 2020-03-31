With the threat of the coronavirus becoming more prominent, Troy University announced plans to continue distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester as well as the summer.
In-class offerings for the summer semester, which will start May 26, are suspended, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.
Additionally, the university said it would prorate housing and parking, and the University is also issuing refunds for parking, meal plans including commuter plans, and housing fees, which will be prorated from April 6 to the end of the semester. Refunds will be given to graduating seniors and all other students will receive a credit on their fall 2020 semester bill.
Spring commencement at all locations, including the Dothan campus, will be postponed until July 24 to coincide with summer commencement ceremonies. Degrees will be conferred in May to students who meet graduation eligibility.
Residence halls on Troy’s campus, except for Pace Hall and Shackelford Hall, will close effective April 6 and all current residents remaining on campus and not applying for extended housing must be moved out by that date. All other campus residents who have already left campus must move their belonging out of their rooms by April 12 during scheduled time slots.
University Housing will send a follow-up email with instructions for check-out procedures. Students not able to meet this move-out date should contact the Housing Office for an extension.
Extended housing will be granted for international students, students with academic, clinical, or research requirements, students with no means of receiving remote instruction, or in cases of exceptional hardship.
University Housing will send a follow-up email with instructions for check-out procedures. Students not able to meet this move-out date should contact the Housing Office for an extension.
All campus events for April and May have been cancelled. Summer events will be evaluated at a later date. All study-abroad trips previously scheduled for May and the summer have been cancelled.
Troy University has expanded the number of employees who may work remotely.
“By extending our remote learning and working policies, we hope to do our part as a university to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Troy University is uniquely equipped to face this challenging time thanks to our history as a pioneer in online learning. We remain committed to the success of our students and will work diligently throughout this process to ensure each of you can continue your college journey.
“I urge all of our students, faculty and staff to follow the guidance of local, state and national leaders and take proper precautions to limit your exposure to the virus and prevent its spread. Together, we can overcome this challenge, and I am convinced our university will emerge stronger than ever.”
The university continues to host updates at troy.edu/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.