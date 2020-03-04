Wallace Community College in Dothan has resumed normal operations, according to school officials.
In a email to area media from Barbara Thompson, the school's director of public relations and marketing, the campus did not sustained damage from this morning's storms, and all students and personnel are safe.
However, Thompson notes, the railroad crossing at the main entrance to the college has been damaged. All traffic must enter and leave through the Napier Field entrance only.
This is the original story, posted earlier Wednesday morning.
Wallace Community College in Dothan is asked students not to come to campus Wednesday morning due to severe weather, according to an email timestamped at 9:31 a.m. from public relations director Barbara Thompson.
"Wallace-Dothan students and personnel are still sheltering in place," an updated statement released at 10:22 a.m. said. "The College is watching another storm cell. After the weather passes, the College will communicate when classes will be resumed today."
There has been no damage to the college property so far, but there is a downed railroad crossing signal structure at the college's main entrance.
When classes resume, officials stated that students must enter and exit through the airport entrance only.
Houston County is currently under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.
