Girard Intermediate School students have returned to class following an evacuation this morning due to a possible gas leak near the school after the Dothan Fire Department cleared the building, according to school officials.
Southeast Gas was still on the scene at 11:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Around 10:30 a.m., the school system were posted this statement online:
Dothan City Schools was made aware of a possible gas leak caused by drainage construction near Girard Intermediate School this morning.
DCS is moving swiftly to assess the situation and has evacuated all students from the building while the incident is being assessed and fixed.
At 10:30 am, Southeast Alabama Gas District shut off the gas.
The Dothan Fire Department is currently in route to assess the building while we make sure our students return to a safe environment.
DCS will keep everyone updated on the situation.
