A Houston County School bus accident, resulting in no injuries, happened Monday morning in Wicksburg on Atkinson Road.
According to the Houston County Superintendent David Sewell, the 7:30 a.m. accident was minor and students arrived at school in time for class.
"It appears a truck backed out in front of the bus, and hit the bus just in front of the right rear tire," Sewell said. "Students were transferred from the wrecked bus onto an extra bus and transported to school."
Sewell said the bus damage was minimal.
